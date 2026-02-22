Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Tgs Asa Trading Up 1.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA is a global provider of geoscience data and intelligence, serving the oil and gas industry with a focus on multi-client subsurface information. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company specializes in the acquisition, processing and interpretation of marine and onshore seismic data. Since its founding in 1981, TGS has built one of the industry’s largest multi-client libraries, covering key hydrocarbon basins around the world.

The company’s core services include 2D and 3D seismic surveys, electromagnetic (EM) studies, gravity and magnetic data, well logs and related geological and geophysical products.

