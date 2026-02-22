Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 33,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 61,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.0750.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA is a Norway-based provider of geoscience and subsurface data, analytics and insights to the energy and natural resources sectors. The company acquires and processes seismic and geophysical data through multi‐client surveys, turning raw field measurements into interpretable information that supports exploration, development and production decisions. Its product suite encompasses high-resolution imaging, reservoir characterization, and basin evaluation services designed for oil and gas companies as well as emerging offshore wind and geothermal operators.

Since its founding in 1981, TGS has built one of the industry’s largest multi-client libraries, spanning frontier basins and mature regions worldwide.

