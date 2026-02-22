Telstra Group Limited (TLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on March 26th

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.
Telstra Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71.
About Telstra Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telstra Group
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.