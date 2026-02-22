Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Biodesix, Inc. $BDSX

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868,366 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 5.20% of Biodesix worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Biodesix by 99.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $35,874.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,763.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $903,816.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,781.60. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 182,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,616 and have sold 7,672 shares valued at $73,576. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

