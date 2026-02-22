T. Rowe Price Value ETF $TVAL Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.37% of T. Rowe Price Value ETF worth $21,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Value ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,343,000.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. T. Rowe Price Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The T. Rowe Price Value ETF (TVAL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TVAL is an actively managed fund of attractively valued US large-capitalization companies having the potential for stock price appreciation as perceived by the fund adviser

