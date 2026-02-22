Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 6,050 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 224.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,947,659.91. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,883 shares of company stock valued at $26,471,214. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

