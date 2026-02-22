Synovus Financial Corp Invests $1.69 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,118,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,788 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,811,000.
NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
