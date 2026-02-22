Succinct Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (PROVE)

Succinct (PROVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Succinct token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Succinct has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Succinct has a market cap of $58.75 million and $8.65 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Succinct

Succinct’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs. Succinct’s official website is www.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official message board is blog.succinct.xyz.

Succinct Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 0.29402731 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $6,995,046.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Succinct directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Succinct should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Succinct using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

