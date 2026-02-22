STERIS plc $STE Stock Holdings Lessened by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the period. STERIS comprises about 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.20% of STERIS worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $250.55 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $204.90 and a one year high of $269.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

