State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.40 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $91,489.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,765.17. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total transaction of $339,711.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,085.66. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,205 shares of company stock valued at $611,192 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LGND stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $212.49.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

