State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 606,289 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 2,398.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $16,469,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,885,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,613,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $9.55 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

