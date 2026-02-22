State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,036 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.1%

Guardant Health stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $10,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,671,826.15. This represents a 37.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $9,402,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,534,386.26. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 434,511 shares of company stock worth $45,580,887 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

