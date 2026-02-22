State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IES by 841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in IES by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IES stock opened at $519.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $537.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.54.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.00 million. IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Simmes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.96, for a total transaction of $4,069,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,116,082. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 76,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.25, for a total value of $36,156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,595,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,235,190. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,820 shares of company stock worth $103,209,737. Insiders own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on shares of IES in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.00.

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

