State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.51 Million in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $47,983,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSKY. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Paramount Skydance Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PSKY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Skydance Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

