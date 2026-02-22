Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $147.34 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $147.34 million and approximately $2.57 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 304.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004617 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00668948 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

