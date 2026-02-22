Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.