Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapies designed to silence disease-causing genes. The company’s proprietary AtuRNAi platform employs ligand-conjugated siRNA to enable targeted delivery and extended duration of action, with the aim of addressing chronic and severe diseases. Silence Therapeutics advances its own pipeline programs while also forming strategic partnerships to leverage its delivery technology in indications such as cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders and rare genetic conditions.
The company’s lead program, SLN360, is designed to reduce lipoprotein(a), a known independent risk factor for cardiovascular events, and is currently in clinical development.
