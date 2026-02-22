Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.57% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

