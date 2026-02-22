Sigma Planning Corp Sells 98,843 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,843 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,674,000 after purchasing an additional 494,306 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

