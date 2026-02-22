Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $84.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

