Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $82.79 and a one year high of $130.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

