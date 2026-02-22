Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 18,389 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.32% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IXC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

