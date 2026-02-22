Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $570,000 Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Helios Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $74.38 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

