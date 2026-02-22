Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $567,000 Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dover by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $206.00 price target on Dover in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Dover Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $233.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,754 shares of company stock worth $20,000,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.