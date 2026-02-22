Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $564,000 Position in Yum China $YUMC

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 214,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $395,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,773.16. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $5,738,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,825.08. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,508. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 and multiple quarterly tweaks), lifting FY2027/28 outlook and signaling stronger earnings power ahead; that supports a longer‑term growth thesis.

Positive Sentiment: Recent reported quarter beat consensus on both EPS and revenue (reported in early Feb), showing revenue growth and margin resilience despite competitive pressure — a fundamental positive for earnings momentum.

Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance ran a restaurant‑stock roundup ("1 Restaurant Stock to Own for Decades and 2 We Turn Down") that revisits sector positioning — coverage can influence sentiment/flows but didn't introduce company‑specific catalyst beyond reiterating industry risks and long‑term winners.

Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares, a transaction that often spooks short‑term holders even if the sale is routine for diversification/tax reasons — contributed to intraday selling pressure.

Yum China stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14. Yum China has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Yum China had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.64 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

