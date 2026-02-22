Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $561,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 548.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

Trending Headlines about Omnicom Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Board-authorized $5.0 billion share repurchase program (includes a $2.5B accelerated repurchase) — large buyback signals management thinks shares are undervalued and directly reduces float, supporting the stock.

Quarterly dividend declared: $0.80 per share (record March 11; payable April 9), boosting yield and making OMC more attractive to income investors.

Analyst upgrade/target lift — Citi raised its price target to $115 and reaffirmed a Buy, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and providing fresh analyst support.

Management highlighted post‑merger integration progress (raised cost‑synergy targets) and scheduled an Investor Day (March 12), which together suggest clearer visibility on cost savings and strategy that could boost margins long term.

Heavy institutional buying reported in recent filings — several large funds materially increased OMC positions during the quarter, which can support the stock and amplify a rally.

Market context: rotation toward high‑yield, cash‑rich dividend payers is boosting demand for names like Omnicom, as covered in recent pieces on dividend-focused strategies.

Q4 results missed consensus on EPS ($2.59 vs. ~$2.94 est.) and headline net income was hurt by merger/one‑time costs — these reported misses and the accounting loss explain caution among some investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:OMC opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 653.06%.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Featured Stories

