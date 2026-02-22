Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $513,000 Position in Merchants Bancorp $MBIN

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,139 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 239,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.27. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $168.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Martin A. Schroeter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,178.86. This trade represents a 33.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on MBIN

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company’s primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.