Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. California Resources makes up approximately 0.7% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 21.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

