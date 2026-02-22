Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $569,000 Investment in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in World Kinect by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 42.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in World Kinect by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in World Kinect by 6.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,740,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
World Kinect Trading Down 6.2%
NYSE WKC opened at $24.94 on Friday. World Kinect Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.
World Kinect Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.22%.
Key Headlines Impacting World Kinect
Here are the key news stories impacting World Kinect this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.20–$2.40, which overlaps consensus and gives investors a forward earnings range to model from. FY2026 Guidance (Press Release)
- Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic acquisitions and business priorities on the call, signaling growth initiatives beyond the commodity distribution cycle. Earnings Highlights: Strategic Acquisitions
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors to review detailed commentary and management’s assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.30 reported vs. ~$0.47 expected) and revenue missed estimates ($9.03B vs. ~$9.4B consensus), showing a year‑over‑year revenue decline (~‑7.5%) that pressures near‑term sentiment. Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP items produced a much larger operating/net loss and weaker cash flow (cash from operations down sharply; cash balances fell), which could increase short‑term volatility and investor concern about earnings quality. Q4 Financial Details and Cash Flow
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and models will likely re‑price risk: the quarter and some large GAAP adjustments increase the chance of revisions to near‑term estimates despite guidance for FY‑2026. Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on WKC. Zacks Research upgraded World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.33.
About World Kinect
World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.
In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.
