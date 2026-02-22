Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $569,000 Investment in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in World Kinect by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 42.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in World Kinect by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in World Kinect by 6.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,740,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE WKC opened at $24.94 on Friday. World Kinect Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. World Kinect's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting World Kinect

Here are the key news stories impacting World Kinect this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WKC. Zacks Research upgraded World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.33.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

