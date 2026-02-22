Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $566,000 in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nutrien by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,416,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 152.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,372,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. BayStreet.CA Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. TipRanks
- Positive Sentiment: Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Reuters
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha Yahoo Finance
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Zacks
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views persist — UBS assigned a “hold,” which indicates some investors and brokers are reserving judgment despite the positive catalysts. Globe & Mail
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.
Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.
Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.
