Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $565,000 in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $207.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Featured Articles

