Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $573,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for about 0.7% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Confluent by 250.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 21.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 25.31%.Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. New Street Research set a $29.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 155,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,112.08. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 61,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,892,435.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 663,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,383.09. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,214,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,246,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

