Semanteon Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Semanteon Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view to $7.23 and upgraded select quarterly/annual estimates (including Q1 2028 to $1.37 and Q4 2026/2027 increases), signaling modestly better forward earnings visibility that can support the stock.

Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view to $7.23 and upgraded select quarterly/annual estimates (including Q1 2028 to $1.37 and Q4 2026/2027 increases), signaling modestly better forward earnings visibility that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Clorox published a consumer research report “Home Care Redefined” that underscores evolving demand for wellness- and convenience-oriented home-care products — a strategic tailwind for branded consumer staples. Home Care Redefined

Clorox published a consumer research report “Home Care Redefined” that underscores evolving demand for wellness- and convenience-oriented home-care products — a strategic tailwind for branded consumer staples. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference; slides and prepared remarks provide more detail on strategy, cost actions and growth initiatives — useful for longer-term positioning but not an immediate earnings surprise. CAGNY Slides Transcript

Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference; slides and prepared remarks provide more detail on strategy, cost actions and growth initiatives — useful for longer-term positioning but not an immediate earnings surprise. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (several Q2–Q3 2026/2027 cuts and FY2027 lowered to $6.74), reflecting caution about near-term volume/mix or cost pressure — a potential headwind for sentiment and short-term guidance expectations.

Zacks trimmed multiple near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (several Q2–Q3 2026/2027 cuts and FY2027 lowered to $6.74), reflecting caution about near-term volume/mix or cost pressure — a potential headwind for sentiment and short-term guidance expectations. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo issued a “Hold” on CLX (reported as “receives a Hold”), which keeps sell-side sentiment neutral-to-cautious and may limit near-term upside from upgrades. Wells Fargo Hold

Shares of CLX opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $159.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Clorox from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

