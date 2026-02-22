Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Marten Transport as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,745,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,640,000 after buying an additional 508,486 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Marten Transport by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 350,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 219,087 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 199,690 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,087,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 126,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Marten Transport Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.

The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.

