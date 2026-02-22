Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in NOV Inc. $NOV

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. NOV accounts for 0.7% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NOV by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $4,969,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NOV by 417.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 163,965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NOV by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOV by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. NOV had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of NOV to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.