Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 767,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 174,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 15.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $187,831.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,837.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $192,640.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,377.42. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $569,218. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $43.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company’s solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

