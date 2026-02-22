Seiren Games Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.52 Thousand (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $29.52 thousand worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc. Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain. Telegram, MediumDocs”

