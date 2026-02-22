Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Stake Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,437 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,826,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,261,000 after acquiring an additional 904,518 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,935,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,550,000 after purchasing an additional 457,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,916 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,203,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,173 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

