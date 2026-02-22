SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 7,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

SBI Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc is a Japan-based financial services conglomerate that traces its origins to the establishment of SoftBank Investment in 1999. The company was rebranded as SBI Holdings in 2005 following its separation from SoftBank Group. Since its inception, SBI has pursued a diversified strategy aimed at integrating traditional financial services with emerging fintech innovations.

The group’s core activities encompass online securities brokerage, retail and corporate banking, asset management, insurance services and venture capital investments.

