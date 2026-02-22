Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €177.00 and last traded at €175.95. Approximately 101,046 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €175.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €199.36 and its 200 day moving average is €192.50.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products. It also provides cell cultivation, fermentation, separation, purification, and fluid management services; biolayer interferometry instruments; microbiology enumeration, sterility testing, and air monitoring instruments; pipette products; sensors and analyzers; biomolecule analysis tools; flow cytometry; batch and intensified chromatography systems; lab data and fleet management software; live cell imaging and analysis; surface plasmon resonance solutions; and weighing products.

