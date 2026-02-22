Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. 1,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (OTCMKTS:RRTS) is a U.S.-based transportation and logistics provider specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight brokerage and multi-modal logistics services. Operating as a non-asset-based carrier, the company leverages an extensive network of third-party carriers and service centers to offer flexible shipping solutions tailored to shippers of all sizes. Its core offerings include LTL brokerage, intermodal drayage, cross-border freight between the United States, Mexico and Canada, and dedicated truckload services.

Since its founding in 1985, Roadrunner has built a network model that connects shippers with capacity across North America, focusing on efficient hub-and-spoke consolidation and rapid shipment delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.