Ribbita by Virtuals Price Up 29.2% This Week (TIBBIR)

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Ribbita by Virtuals has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbita by Virtuals token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbita by Virtuals has a market capitalization of $171.39 million and $8.98 million worth of Ribbita by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ribbita by Virtuals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ribbita by Virtuals Profile

Ribbita by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ribbita by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @ribbita2012.

Ribbita by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Ribbita by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Ribbita by Virtuals is 0.17729203 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $9,654,524.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbita by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbita by Virtuals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbita by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbita by Virtuals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbita by Virtuals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.