Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.52, but opened at $71.0250. Resonac shares last traded at $71.0250, with a volume of 285 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resonac currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Resonac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resonac

Resonac Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Resonac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.