Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chord Energy stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60,806 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 1,050.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

