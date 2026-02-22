Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on January 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

DASH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $176.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,759,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,380. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.11.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DoorDash by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,754 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. MarketBeat: Rebound Signal

Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Android Authority: Gift Card Deal

Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data.

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data. Negative Sentiment: Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Seeking Alpha: Investment Intensity

Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Benzinga: Price Target Moves

Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Negative Sentiment: Margin and investment scrutiny — Commentators and some analysts warn that the intensified investment cycle (tech, marketing, new verticals) could weigh on profitability before benefits materialize. CNBC: Investment Cycle

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $9,312,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,725 shares of company stock valued at $67,969,184. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on DoorDash from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

