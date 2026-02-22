Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Steel Dynamics stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.39. 1,318,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $208.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,284.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 119,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,592,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 206,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Further Reading

