Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Skyworks Solutions stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $12,155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 102.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 79,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

