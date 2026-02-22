Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 12,724 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Dollar General by 303.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $150.56 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

