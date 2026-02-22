Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after buying an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,878,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,447,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,535,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,996.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,723.90 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,062.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,179.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,872.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

