Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 105.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $180.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $141.59 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 877 shares in the company, valued at $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

